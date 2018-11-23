MacRitchie Reservoir Park being spruced up

We thank Mr Colin Ong Tau Shien for his feedback (MacRitchie Reservoir needs urgent fix; Nov 15).

PUB, Singapore's national water agency, has periodically carried out minor repairs at the upper deck of the carpark.

More extensive works are scheduled for the first quarter of next year. To minimise disruption to the public, these works will be carried out progressively.

Mr Ong also made suggestions on the kind of food available. The food and beverage offerings at MacRitchie Reservoir Park are kept simple to ensure that the wildlife, in particular monkeys, does not associate the cafe with being a source of food and create a disturbance to park users. We are, however, happy to explore the idea of having more food vending machines.

We are currently reviewing the leasing terms of the hill-top site, which was previously occupied by a restaurant, and we are open to considering activities which can complement the surrounding natural environment.

Also, the old exhibits are being replaced by new ones in January. They will be placed at the Amenities Centre as this is the focal point and gateway for visitors to MacRitchie Reservoir Park.

MacRitchie Reservoir is the oldest reservoir in Singapore and remains a popular spot for leisure and sporting activities. We hope the public will continue to enjoy the spaces here while appreciating the reservoir as a source of water supply by keeping the place clean.

Yeo Keng Soon

Director, Catchment and Waterways Department

PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency