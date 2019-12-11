M1 customer's bill correctly reflected charges

We thank Ms Sissi Goh for her feedback, and have since contacted her and resolved her issues (Telco could not explain how charges were incurred, Dec 4).

The detailed reports showed there were several global SMSes sent from Ms Goh's mobile number and the local data bundle usage had also been exceeded, as correctly reflected in her October bill.

We would like to remind our customers that the monthly free bundled SMS is not applicable for global SMS. To generate an itemised report, there is an administrative charge of $5 per page.

To prevent our customers exceeding their local data bundle usage, we strongly encourage them to download the My M1 app to monitor their data usage and check for other service-related information.

We have guided Ms Goh to monitor her data usage through the app.

We assure Ms Goh and all our customers that we have strict policies in place to ensure transparency and fairness in our billing system. Customers can visit our website at www.m1.com.sg/my-account/electronic-payment to view our bill guide.

Carol Huang

General Manager

M1 Corporate Communications