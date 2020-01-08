LTA will come down hard on illegal care hire services

We thank Mr Lim Lian Chin for his feedback (Unlicensed cross-border car hire drivers tout services openly, Jan 2).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) conducts regular enforcement operations at visitor hot spots such as Changi Airport, HarbourFront Centre and Gardens by the Bay.

Since June 2018, 33 persons have been caught providing illegal chauffeured services using foreign-registered vehicles.

The LTA takes a serious view of such illegal activities and will take harsh action against offenders. Anyone convicted of providing unlicensed hire-and-reward services, such as cross-border carpooling services without a valid Public Service Vehicle Licence (PSVL), can be fined up to $3,000, imprisoned for up to six months, or both.

The vehicle used may also be forfeited.

We strongly urge the public against engaging such services as passengers who ride in such vehicles may not be able to claim insurance recourse if they are involved in a traffic accident while travelling in such vehicles.

Vehicles without a valid PSVL may also not be sufficiently insured against third-party liabilities.

Passengers who encounter such touting services should call 1800-2255-582 to make a report. To facilitate investigations, passengers should provide information such as the vehicle's registration plate number (where possible), date, time and a brief account of the incident.

Chandrasekar Palanisamy

Group Director

Traffic and Road Operations

Land Transport Authority