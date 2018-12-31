LTA still studying effectiveness of deploying robots at stations

We refer to the letter from Mr Liu Fook Thim (Reassess deployment of robots at MRT stations; Dec 17).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) first trialled the use of robotics during Exercise Station Guard at Hougang Station on Dec 5.

Through this trial, LTA is studying how the use of robots can potentially complement existing video cameras mounted at fixed locations and other security measures. This is part of our ongoing efforts to leverage technology in transport operations.

LTA will analyse the learning points and data gathered from the trial to understand the effectiveness of using these robots.

All factors will be considered before any decision is made to deploy this technology throughout the public transport network.

We thank Mr Liu for the opportunity to clarify this.

Yeo Teck Guan

Senior Group Director, Public Transport

Land Transport Authority