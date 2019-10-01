LTA should call safety timeout on PMD use

I am saddened to read about the death of a victim in another e-scooter-related accident (65-year-old injured in e-scooter accident dies in hospital, Sept 26).

It is time for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to call for a safety timeout by temporarily banning the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs). The ban should last for at least six months to give LTA time to consider how to deal with errant PMD users more decisively and effectively.

The fact that PMDs have benefited many commuters in their first-and last-mile journeys means little to families who lose their loved ones in PMD-related accidents.

In my view, nothing has really changed since various measures cracking down on errant PMD users were rolled out by LTA.

PMD users still travel at high speed, some go on the road and some carry pillion riders while breaking the rules.

Lim Kim Thia