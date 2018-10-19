LTA passing on fee to shared-bike firms akin to state subsidy

The Land Transport Authority has missed my point in its reply (Fee helps operators defray costs of retrieving bicycles; Oct 13).

It should not use its regulatory powers to benefit commercial entities - in this case, shared-bike companies.

These commercial operators should factor in all their costs, including the cost of retrieving and relocating indiscriminately parked bikes and its operational impact on the environment, when they price their rental charges.

Already, public funds have been used for some infrastructure, such as setting aside public places for parking and the installation of QR code facilities, which have benefited shared-bike companies.

The penalty of $5 imposed by LTA being passed on to the bike companies is akin to more state subsidies for these for-profit commercial organisations. I hope LTA will rethink its decision.

Andrew Seow Chwee Guan