LTA looking at ways to increase public awareness of sticker scheme

We thank Ms Betty Ho and Dr Thomas Lee for their feedback (Improve 'yellow sticker' priority seating scheme, Dec 16; No need for sticker, just ask for a seat, Dec 19).

A gracious and caring commuting culture is needed to achieve a more inclusive land transport system that caters to the diverse needs of all Singaporeans. We introduced the "Excuse me, may I have a seat please" sticker pilot in October to alert commuters that there are fellow passengers with invisible medical conditions who may require a seat while on public transport.

We are heartened to have received encouraging feedback in the early stages of this pilot. We got in touch with Ms Ho to assist her son in obtaining a sticker identifier. As pointed out by Dr Lee, we encourage all commuters to continue to care for those in need. We will continue to work with the operators and TransitLink, all of whom are key in the success of this initiative.

Through campaigns such as the Graciousness Campaign and Caring SG Commuters movement, we hope to foster an inclusive, gracious and caring commuting culture among all Singaporeans.

We welcome feedback from all parties to increase public awareness of this initiative. Together, we can make our public transport system more accessible to everyone, regardless of their needs.

Priscilla Chan

Deputy Group Director

Public Transport

Land Transport Authority