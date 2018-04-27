LTA looking at red amber green arrows for all traffic junctions

We thank readers and the public for their suggestions on how safety can be further enhanced at right-turn junctions.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is saddened by the fatal accidents on our roads and is working with the Traffic Police to conduct the investigations.

LTA carries out regular reviews to ensure that roads are safe for pedestrians and motorists.

Since 2015, a total of 21 accident-prone locations have been identified under LTA's Black Spot Programme.

The safety at these locations has been enhanced with a combination of measures like red amber green (RAG) arrows, special signs or road markings.

In addition, we have started a programme to introduce, where feasible, RAG arrows at the 1600 traffic junctions in Singapore.

At such junctions, motorists have to wait for the arrow to turn green before making a right turn. So far, these RAG arrows are already in operation at 200 junctions.

In five years, the vast majority of traffic junctions will have them.

Where it is not feasible to implement RAG arrows, LTA will look into other features, such as turning pockets, lighted road studs, integrated pedestrian countdown timers, dashed pedestrian crossing lines and "Give Way to Pedestrian" signs, to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow.

While we will continue to explore ways to enhance the safety of our roads, road safety is ultimately a shared responsibility.

Motorists and pedestrians, too, must play their part by exercising good road safety practices.

For motorists, these include slowing down at junctions, signalling and paying attention to changing road situations.

Road users must observe traffic rules at all times and exercise patience and care to ensure their own safety as well as that of others.

Chandrasekar Palanisamy

Group Director

Traffic & Road Operations

Land Transport Authority