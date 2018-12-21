Love felt only by human touch, not through device

There is no denying that human touch is key to closer and stronger relationships (Don't let technology replace human connection; Dec 19).

I am a passionate advocate for people embracing technology to communicate with one another easier and faster.

But we must keep things in perspective when communicating with seniors, whose acuity of senses, such as sight, hearing and touch, diminishes with age.

Hence, it can be challenging for older people to be socially connected with others, especially family members, through electronic devices and mobile apps.

Most seniors look forward to interacting with their children face-to-face as this will give them a sense of belonging and filial affection. More importantly, this strengthens family ties and values.

Older people need human interaction, which has a positive influence on their physical and mental well-being and, above all, enables them to live a meaningful and purposeful life.

Young families will do well to not only stay in touch with ageing parents via phone messaging apps but also to visit them regularly.

The love and warmth of family members can be felt only by human touch and connection, not through any gadget or device.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng