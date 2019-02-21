Look into what motivates national servicemen

While the recent focus has been on safety, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) should look into the motivational and emotional factors affecting our national servicemen as well.

One of my sons has completed his national service, while the other is currently serving.

What puzzles me the most is that both of my sons were very enthusiastic before and during their training in command schools.

But they were left frustrated, demotivated and demoralised after being deployed to operational units.

When asked, both candidly replied that the SAF system is very inefficient, with commanders not giving them mutual respect as fellow soldiers.

Feedback to improve this was disregarded with comments such as "just do as instructed".

Speaking to some of their friends who are fellow NSFs and NSmen, I found that many held similar views and were beginning to regard NS as a waste of their time.

This is concerning given that these bright young men sacrificed their youth and were looking forward to serving their nation.

I urge the Ministry of Defence to conduct an independent survey to take the pulse of soldiers at every level. The SAF has to improve and find ways to better motivate NSFs and NSmen to serve the nation with pride and sincerity.

Without the right mental attitude, it will be difficult to be an efficient and motivated fighting force.

There is little point in spending billions of dollars on high-tech hardware when the human software is flawed.

Low Hock Chuan