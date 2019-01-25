Look hard at training rules in SAF

I am sure many people in Singapore are saddened to hear of the death of Mr Aloysius Pang in a military exercise (Actor injured in SAF exercise in New Zealand dies; Jan 24).

Another Singaporean son has been taken away while fulfilling his duties, protecting his nation.

This time, the soldier is an operationally ready national serviceman (NSman), someone who had taken leave of absence from his work and loved ones to don the green uniform.

While there has been much speculation surrounding the incident that led to his injury and death, one point kept surfacing in conversations - safety.

Is it time for the Singapore Armed Forces to call for an extensive review of the Training Safety Regulations (TSRs )?

TSRs exist so that servicemen can follow them and operate in a safe environment.

However, in many incidents, it appears that TSRs may not have been followed. If that was the case, why not?

Many questions need to be answered.

Serving and protecting this nation of ours is a privilege, but let's make it a safer one. Let's review all TSRs and take steps to ensure that they are followed.

No one should return in a coffin while serving and protecting his nation in peace time.

Roy Ong Ban Guan