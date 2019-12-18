Look for more than just experience when hiring

"What experience do you have that qualifies you for the job?" Fresh job applicants are familiar with this catch-22 question.

But no intelligent employer looking for talent will ask such a limiting question that weeds out new talent who don't have experience.

Yet, this happens all the time, and in the political arena too.

Ask potential candidates to share their failures instead of their successes.

It takes moral courage to face failure.

An old Chinese saying reminds us that failure is the mother of success.

Hopefully, people who are afraid of failure see the folly of looking only for experienced people to fill the many jobs there are.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)