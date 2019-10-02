Look beyond proven skills and experience when hiring

The Ministry of Manpower revealed in its second-quarter labour report that the number of job vacancies declined, indicating less optimistic hiring sentiment among Singapore employers (Job vacancies shrink as firms turn cautious amid slowdown, Sept 13).

In contrast, the news is flooded with reports about employers bemoaning the lack of people with the relevant skills and dispositions.

Beyond this demand and supply mismatch and the critical shortage of appropriate skills among the labour force, attention must be paid to the hiring strategy adopted by many companies.

The Institute for Adult Learning Singapore's empirical research on how companies here approach who they hire and promote yielded interesting insights.

One key observation was that hirers often try to look for a special breed of talent supposedly existing "out there", in scarce supply and sought after by competitors on account of their unique experience and elite qualifications.

This leads to a talent arms race of sorts, and the "losers" end up with the position unfilled because they could not find the "right" fit.

Many promising candidates who may lack the specific experience but have the potential to do the job may not ever get past that first hurdle.

Hirers need to review their concept of who is a "talented hire" and what are the measures of potential and success. It may mean they have to look beyond proven skills and experience.

Ankur Gupta