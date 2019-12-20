Forum: Longer-term solutions needed to tackle homelessness

The revelation of 1,000 people sleeping on the streets, although not an alarming figure, is still a social problem that should not be ignored. (Landmark study highlights issues of homeless people, Dec 18).

Assistant Professor Ng Kok Hoe of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy was right when he said "homelessness has not always been recognised as a problem in Singapore". With most people having their own homes, who would have noticed the plight of these 1,000 people? However, with feedback from social workers, the Ministry of Social and Family Development could have recognised this problem earlier.

Efforts by social workers and charitable organisations to find shelter for these people are limited by resources and funding. Without a longer-term solution to tackle the issue, it could get worse with our fast-ageing population.

According to the street count, one in four actually had a home to go back to but chose not to due to conflicts with family members or a co-tenant, as in the case of those living in rented one-room HDB flats.

HDB requires a pair to apply jointly for a heavily subsidised rental flat. Many end up moving in with a stranger or an acquaintance, and may find it difficult to live with the other person. This condition should be removed so that more people can be taken off the streets, especially those who are single and in low-wage jobs.

If the HDB can subsidise a rental flat heavily, why not subsidise an eligible homeless person to stay either at a nursing home or home for the aged? There could be conditions. For example, the able bodied among these can help out with assigned tasks at the homes in return for a roof over their heads.

Compared with other First World countries with a much larger population of homeless people, like the US or UK, Singapore's should be manageable and could even be eradicated with concerted efforts.

Lin Howard