Longer paternity leave welcome as both parents play critical roles

I support Mr Daniel Oon Ban Hock's suggestion to increase the paternity leave period for new fathers (Equalise paternity and maternity leave benefits, June 25).

The current two weeks of paternity leave do not give a new father enough time to get to know his newborn child, and may also deter couples from having children.

New mothers would welcome having their husbands around for a longer time to give them physical and emotional support .

Both parents play critical and complementary roles in a child's upbringing. Today, it is common to see fathers actively caring for their children and participating in their school activities.

This is a positive development that the Government and businesses should encourage.

Kelvin Tan