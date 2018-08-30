Longer paternity leave has benefits

A recent report highlighted companies in Singapore that are offering longer parental leave, of up to six months, for its employees (Fancy taking parental leave of six months?; Aug 27).

While it was stated in the report that firms are using longer parental leave as a way to attract young talent, I would also like to emphasise that adequate parental leave, in particular paternity leave, has significant practical benefits for families and society.

As a young father who had the privilege of taking time off work to support my wife and care for my newborn baby in his first year, I have experienced at first hand how this can bring about many benefits.

Many studies show that parent-child bonding in the early years has significant benefits for the relationship that last a lifetime.

Looking after an infant nurtures character and forces a parent to become closely attuned to the needs of the child.

It is as essential for a father to be involved in caregiving as it is for a mother, so that a foundation for a good relationship with both parents can be laid.

Having an involved father can help lighten the load on the mother, and allow her to better balance her career goals.

With the majority of young Singaporeans today in dual-income households, being able to share a longer period of parental leave will provide greater flexibility for young families to balance family and career demands.

Younger Singaporeans realise the value and importance of being involved in caring for their young children, and this is something that the Government should encourage and support.

The benefits of increased parental involvement in the early years of a child's life - especially greater involvement from the father - are immense and far outweigh any perceived costs.

A national mindset which encourages such parental involvement can bring about benefits that extend way beyond individual families, and perhaps even improve our record-low birth rate.

It is time we give paternity involvement in childcare the attention it deserves.

Ivan Teo