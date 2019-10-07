Long wait for hawker centre

Choa Chu Kang residents will have to wait even longer for their first hawker centre to be built.

It was announced that Choa Chu Kang will get a hawker centre in its town centre but that it will only be constructed after the Jurong Region Line construction works are completed in 2026.

A second hawker centre will be in the planned Yew Tee Integrated Development opening in 2026 (Choa Chu Kang to have two new hawker centres, Sept 23).

Choa Chu Kang has a population of about 187,000, and Bukit Panjang, about 140,000.

Bukit Panjang Hawker Centre opened in 2016, Senja Hawker Centre is expected to be completed by next year.

But Choa Chu Kang will have its own in 2026.

How does this serve the Choa Chu Kang residents?

Loong Chik Tong