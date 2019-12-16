Forum: Location of taxi stand at cruise centre helps ease passenger flow

Published
1 hour ago

On the taxi situation at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Sats-Creuers would like to highlight that the terminal sees about 9,000 passengers on a cruise day and most of these passengers would take a metered taxi (Limo taxis have it easy getting passengers at cruise centre, Dec 7).

Therefore, siting a metered taxi stand in front of the arrival hall would cause a long queue to form and hinder the flow of passengers.

For this reason, the metered taxi stand is located farther away from the arrival hall, after the flat-rate limousine taxi stand.

To ensure a smooth transfer, we have signage and service staff to guide passengers to the various modes of transport, and a way-finding video runs continuously on several digital screens to familiarise passengers with the terminal embarkation and disembarkation processes and the various transport options available.

Jeremy Lim

Sats-Creuers Cruise Services

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 16, 2019, with the headline 'Location of taxi stand at cruise centre helps ease passenger flow'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content