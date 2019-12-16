Forum: Location of taxi stand at cruise centre helps ease passenger flow

On the taxi situation at Marina Bay Cruise Centre, Sats-Creuers would like to highlight that the terminal sees about 9,000 passengers on a cruise day and most of these passengers would take a metered taxi (Limo taxis have it easy getting passengers at cruise centre, Dec 7).

Therefore, siting a metered taxi stand in front of the arrival hall would cause a long queue to form and hinder the flow of passengers.

For this reason, the metered taxi stand is located farther away from the arrival hall, after the flat-rate limousine taxi stand.

To ensure a smooth transfer, we have signage and service staff to guide passengers to the various modes of transport, and a way-finding video runs continuously on several digital screens to familiarise passengers with the terminal embarkation and disembarkation processes and the various transport options available.

Jeremy Lim

Sats-Creuers Cruise Services