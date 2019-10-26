Forum: Locals need to care about our garden city

I appreciate the plans to restore the mangroves and increase the number of trees in Singapore (S'pore will tackle climate change with nature's help, Oct 22).

As important as these actions are, efforts need to be taken to ensure that Singapore can support tending to the greenery with sufficient manpower. Much of our beautiful garden city is maintained by many foreign workers.

They are often overlooked, unnoticed and unappreciated by citizens.

Meanwhile, more needs to be done to encourage citizens to also maintain the greenery.

Work that requires a person to go under the sun at low salary would not entice many.

But we need to take this caretaking role into our hands.

Lim Wan Keng