Forum: Limo taxis have it easy getting passengers at cruise centre

Many people in taxi queues are reluctant to get into a limousine taxi when one comes up when they are at the front of the line.

They give up their turn, due to the higher cost of limousine cabs.

At the Marina Bay Cruise Centre, limousine taxis get the prime taxi stand spot, while the regular taxi stand is a few hundred metres away.

Many passengers coming out of the cruise centre tend to be tourists who are unaware that regular taxis are significantly cheaper, especially for shorter distances.

Most of them would also have large pieces of luggage with them, which are difficult to lug to the regular taxi stand farther away.

I do not think it is ethical for limousine taxi companies to rely on this method to get passengers, who can end up paying up to 30 per cent more than for a regular taxi.

Aswin Warier