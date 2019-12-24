Like the Japanese, we don't litter

While on a trip to Alaska, my wife, daughter and I stopped at a fast-food restaurant for lunch. A non-Caucasian woman queueing in front of our daughter took something from her bag and threw it on the floor.

Our daughter picked it up and took it to the trash bin.

When she returned to the queue, an American woman asked her if she was Japanese.

As it was her turn to be served, she didn't get to respond.

I told our daughter later that she should have informed the woman that we were from Singapore. I would also have asked the woman why she thought that only the Japanese behave like that. We, too, don't litter.

Unfortunately, this is not true of everyone, and Professor Tommy Koh is right (Five tests of a truly First World people, Dec 21).

Benny Fang