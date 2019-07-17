Lignin products viable alternative to plastics

Biodegradable lignin-based products may one day replace harmful fossil fuel-based plastic materials.

Lignin is a waste product of many plant-based industrial processes. Paper mills create great amounts of lignin that must be disposed of or burnt.

Lignin biodegrades in 180 days.

Ball-like lignin particles developed by researchers can be used to manufacture products that have similar properties to polystyrene used for packaging, cups and bags.

Consultants and experts hired by the European Commission have identified lignin as the most environmentally friendly material to replace disposable plastic.

Lignin products cost €650 to €1,000 (S$990 to S$1,500) per tonne, close to the cost of normal plastic.

Hence, biodegradable lignin bags can be very cost-competitive alternatives to plastic bags.

The European Commission said the global market for available lignin bio-composites is only a fraction of that for normal plastic.

The current output is less than 12 million tonnes yearly, and it may take a long time to ramp up production to a few hundred million tonnes to replace disposables like plastic bottles.

Meanwhile, we still need to reuse, reduce and recycle plastic to cut waste.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi