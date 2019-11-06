Forum: Library staff always around to assist

We thank Ms Jennie Cheong for her feedback and suggestions (Where are all the librarians? Oct 25).

Our staff are still around, but instead of being stationed behind counters, they move about the library to look out for patrons who require assistance.

In the last few years, we have ramped up the self-help options available through the National Library Board (NLB) mobile app as well as the kiosks in the libraries.

This is for the convenience of our patrons, so that they can navigate our services seamlessly, and search for and check out books using their mobile devices.

We recognise that patrons will need time to adjust to changes. We are constantly looking at ways to improve our services and will look into Ms Cheong's suggestion on installing a call button for patrons who require assistance from our staff.

For less urgent queries, patrons could drop us an e-mail at enquiry@nlb.gov.sg, or ref@nlb.gov.sg for reference and research queries.

Catherine Lau

Assistant Chief Executive

Public Library Services

National Library Board