Library services available 24/7

We thank Mr Sean Lim Wei Xin for his feedback (Keep libraries open 24/7 and on public holidays; Nov 12).

Our libraries are open daily, except on public holidays, from 10am to 9pm for those in standalone buildings, and 11am to 9pm for those located in malls.

We have no plans to operate our libraries 24/7 but we are looking into how we can better serve patrons beyond these operating hours.

Patrons currently enjoy 24/7 access to selected services such as the book drops and the collection of reserved items in all our libraries.

We plan to introduce more self-service features and resources such as e-books in our libraries' lobby areas, which are open beyond operating hours.

We also offer a 24/7 digital library via our NLB Mobile app (http://nlb.gov.sg/static/NLB MobileGuide/), which is free for library members to use any time.

Patrons can access more than 480,000 e-books and audiobooks, 7,400 e-newspaper and e-magazine titles, as well as 7,000 online courses. Library services, including book reservation and programme registration, are also available on the app.

Catherine Lau (Ms)

Assistant Chief Executive

Public Library Services

National Library Board