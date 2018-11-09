Let's show support for Lions

Singapore will kick off its Suzuki Cup challenge against Indonesia today.

It was just a few years back when the Lions made us proud under the leadership of former coach V. Sundram Moorthy.

Now that they are under the mentorship of Fandi Ahmad, we can look forward to another victory.

Fandi needs no introduction.

Many remember him as he dribbled past players to score fantastic goals in the 70s and 80s.

He also helped our country to win many trophies.

I am glad that he is able to lead the Lions now as they try to win this trophy.

I hope we can all come and support our Lions like we used to do in the past.

Let us reignite the famous Kallang Roar and show our support for the players.

Let us make them roar as they meet their first opponents today.

Ishwar Mahtani