Let's move forward with better manners, civic-mindedness

Veteran diplomat Tommy Koh lamented that Singapore is a First World country with Third World people, and I agree (Singaporeans can be more civic-minded, considerate, says Prof Koh, Oct 2).

Our society lacks manners in even the slightest thing.

Look at the people who throw rubbish on the ground despite having litter bins in every corner; look at the people who walk away after eating at food centres without clearing after themselves and not returning their trays; look at the commuters in public transport and their attitudes towards those with special needs, and the way many people in Singapore harm the environment with careless acts.

This list goes on.

But to move forward, we must foster civic-mindedness and empathy at home, in school, at work and all public areas.

We need to look at ourselves honestly and ask if we are part of the problem.

Ronald Ho