Let students take less trodden path

Students of Boon Lay Secondary now have an opportunity to explore new subjects (Students get option to switch subjects mid-stream, Oct 16).

Allowing students to try different subjects is an excellent way for them to diversify their skills. Often, restrictive subject combinations and requirements limit a student's ability to hone his skills, and are a barrier to his finding a passion. Boon Lay Secondary's "modular academic curriculum" programme allows students to explore other subjects and discover what they could be better at.

I applaud the changes to the education system. They give students the flexibility to take control of their own education, and bring an end to "cookie cutter" students.

Kevin Qiu Haoyang, 18

JC 2 student

CALLING YOUNG READERS: If you are a student or aged 21 years or below, and want to air your opinion on any report or letter in The Straits Times, e-mail your letter to stforum@sph.com.sg, with the subject header ''Voices of Youth''. Do include your age, school level and contact details, and the headline of the report/letter you refer to. Please keep to a length of 250 words.