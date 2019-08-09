Singapore has produced very few national athletes able to go out and represent the country with pride. Marathoner Soh Rui Yong is one of very few athletes able to be self-sponsored.

Singapore Athletics' (SA) executive director Syed Abdul Malik Aljunied does not need to make things personal by blocking and removing Soh from SA's social media platforms. It is not helpful for Soh or for Singapore, as these issues critically affect his morale and training.

The Singapore National Olympic Council should not have rejected Soh's nomination for the 2019 SEA Games. Is he not currently the fastest in Singapore?

Soh has rewritten the national mark a few times, he is a truly dedicated and outstanding sportsman.

Please let Soh do what he does best, which is to bring glory to Singapore.

All parties should put differences and grudges aside. Soh deserves to represent Singapore.

Tang Yi Ling