Let pre-schoolers of all abilities mingle and play

Education providers are reporting an uptick in demand for Chinese immersion classes for children of pre-school age and even younger (Babies and toddlers getting head start in learning Chinese, Nov 3).

There are even programmes in pre-schools tailored to children with high IQ scores (Programmes in pre-schools for kids with high IQ, Sept 25).

What about those families who do not have the time, energy or finance to enrol their child in such specialised programmes?

Families may provide a second-language-rich environment with audio books, rhymes and songs, printed materials like table games and drawing exercises, as well as arranging indoor and outdoor play-dates with other children who speak the language.

Parents who are less proficient in the language need to model genuine interest, pleasure and acceptance of the language.

Exercise caution in giving children a head start too early, too young. Children need the time and space to engage in self-initiated activities, at home and school, to do kids stuff such as drawing, playing, singing, pretend-reading, thinking, reflecting, chatting with peers and adults, and doing nothing.

Play allows children to reflect on their daily encounters, to work out experiences mentally, for example, how to better relate with friends, being in touch with their deeper feelings and thoughts.

Language acquisition comes alive in meaningful contexts where children experiment and use the language through playful engagement. Moreover, play stimulates and challenges children's cognitive, creative, social and emotional growth because through play, children discover and explore new perspectives and feelings, apply and test their own assumptions, perceptions and learning acquired from formal and informal contexts.

Pre-schoolers perceived to be of higher abilities placed in exclusive settings receive messages derived from how others treat them which carry implicit values, influencing a child's perception and attitude towards life in general.

It has life-long implications to their growing sense of self-concept and resilience later in life, let alone growing up with an inflated sense of ego.

Let pre-schoolers of all abilities mingle and play in natural, family-like settings that nurture empathy and compassion.

Children need to experience growing up in a diverse socio-cultural setting that cultivates good character and values of acceptance, patience and respect.

I have witnessed children of higher abilities looking out for and helping their less competent peers by teaching and reading.

A gifted child is only as good as being a gift to others.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)