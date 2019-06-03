Let idea of rooftop farms grow

Citiponics Farm @ Ang Mo Kio, located on the roof of a multi-storey carpark, is reported to be able to produce enough green veggies to feed about 1,600 people a month (Fresh veggies, all from rooftop farm at HDB carpark, March 5).

What is important is that it does not use pesticides or produce waste, and aims to save space and energy, unlike most farms.

This is a brilliant initiative, given that Singapore is a land-scarce country.

An aqua organic system is used, in which a constant stream of water and nutrients is pumped through a network of pipes. The Government should hand out hydroponic kits to everyone so that communities will be able to do their own farming.

If every roof and home were to have this feature, Singapore will become very green.

Joshua Ho, 13

Secondary 1 student