Given that the Singapore Red Cross and the Health Sciences Authority have appealed for blood donors as the blood bank inventory runs low (3,000 blood donors needed as stocks run low, Dec 12), may I suggest that those who are above 60 and are still fit and healthy be allowed to donate blood?

This can help with the blood bank's urgent need. Also, the over-60s can be put on the reserve list, for times of national emergency.

Let us do our part for the people's good.

Frederick Tan Huay Teong