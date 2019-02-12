Let CPIB do its job in red packet practice probe

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) has done excellent work over the years and its experience and achievements have made Singapore one of the least corrupt countries in the world for decades.

It makes good sense for it to investigate anyone who violates anti-corruption laws.

Cultural practices, even if based on superstition or feelings of compassion or gratitude, are not good reasons to stop the CPIB from carrying out an investigation (Giving red packets: Each case assessed on its merits; Feb 11).

The more important allegation is that some of the funeral service providers or their personnel collect the red packets from grieving families to give to crematorium workers. If so, it is good the CPIB is looking into the allegations.

Let us leave the CPIB to do its work and not weaken its resolve.

It is assuring to the public that each case of alleged corruption is assessed on its own merits.

From my experience, no crematorium worker directly approaches bereaved families for red packets. Also, bereaved relatives I know never hand red packets to the workers. The issue seems to be the alleged collection of red packets by intermediaries to be passed on to workers.

Lim Ang Yong