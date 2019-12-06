Lessons from StanChart marathon will be incorporated into future races

We refer to the feedback from Ms Vivian Kang, Ms Goh Hui Ling and Mr Kenneth Kwok Fook Kay on the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) 2019 (StanChart marathon road closures could have been better handled, ST Online, Dec 2; When 'can do better' is not good enough, Dec 5; and Some lessons from first StanChart evening marathon, Dec 5).

The SCSM, in its 18th edition, is traditionally the culmination of a year of running events in Singapore.

It is a celebration of active living with family and friends, and an exhortation for Singaporeans to give back through sport. From able runners to those with special needs, from seasoned competitors to first-timers, all come for their own reasons. Collectively, they embody the Singapore spirit of inclusiveness and resilience.

The SCSM this year also partnered Relay Majulah and Green Nudge to raise awareness of how each of us is empowered to contribute to Singapore's future.

The shift from early morning to the energy of the evening was made to let more Singaporeans join in this event. More than 100,000 people came out this year to cheer the runners and enjoy the atmosphere at various spectator zones. In the years to come, the meaningfulness of the event will grow as Singaporeans embrace SCSM.

Holding an evening race of this scale in densely populated Singapore is an ambitious endeavour. Since the end of last year, we have engaged stakeholders and conducted detailed traffic studies to mitigate the impact of road closures as much as possible. Information about the road closures and alternative routes and modes of transport were shared with affected businesses in early January.

We announced six months in advance, on May 28, that the race would be held in the evening for the first time. We intensified publicity on traffic advisories on road closures last month.

Members of the public were strongly encouraged to take public transport. On race day, we deployed auxiliary police officers to help direct traffic to alternative routes. We will incorporate this year's lessons for subsequent races.

We apologise to those caught off guard and inconvenienced by the traffic impasse. The SCSM will, like the marathons in the six Majors cities and other events in Singapore with extensive road closures, take time for the general public to become familiar with.

It is our sincere aspiration that this celebration of human endeavour will inspire more Singaporeans, and we look forward to working together with you on this journey.

Lim Teck Yin

Chief Executive Officer

Sport Singapore