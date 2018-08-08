Lessons from SingHealth hack

After reading about the SingHealth cyber attack, I realised how vulnerable online databases are.
If hackers could easily retrieve medical information, what else could they get?
Although having our information stored online is a step forward to being a smarter nation, we must not forget the threat hackers present to our personal information. Online security should be emphasised to the public. Let's take this incident as a learning point and improve Singapore's online security, lest hackers get their hands on something more important and are driven by sinister motives.
Shyna Zhuoying Gunalan, 14
Secondary 2 student