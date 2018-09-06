Learning to live in close proximity to wildlife

The recent report on a wild boar attack raises concerns that whatever steps we take in response, we should do so with circumspection (Wild boar attack: Foetus of pregnant victim unharmed; Sept 1).

We share our land with other living creatures but we have encroached on and taken over large areas of their natural habitats, leaving them with mostly small pockets of forested land.

We have even built our residential estates right up to the edges of these areas. How then can we avoid contact with wildlife?

I applaud the work of the authorities, such as the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority and the National Parks Board, not only in the advice they have given to the public but also in their explanation of the behaviour of wildlife.

We need to do our part by heeding their advice and being more aware of our surroundings.

Those living in housing areas adjacent to forests, parks or gardens should heed the advice of the authorities and be conscious of possible encounters with wildlife.

We would be so much the richer from learning how to give nature a place in our environment and to share our living space with wildlife whose place on the island predates that of humans.

Leong Siew Wah (Ms)