Learn from Ben Davis saga

I do not understand the need to raise the issue of footballer Ben Davis' deferment in Parliament.

Parliament is for serious matters, not matters like this involving a family interested in looking after their own interests.

The Defence Ministry (Mindef) has rejected Ben Davis' deferment because no return date commitment was provided.

Would Mindef have agreed to his deferment if his father had committed to a return date?

The Davis family has benefited from Singapore. If they cannot make a small sacrifice during peace time, they cannot be counted on to defend the country.

It is clear that he does not value or cherish Singapore citizenship.

Tony Lim Thiam Poh