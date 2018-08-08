Leadership in a new age

In today's society fraught with uncertainty, a leader must be able to maintain his composure and needs the wisdom to respond appropriately to unexpected changes.

Founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew once remarked that "the ultimate test of the value of a political system is whether it helps that society establish conditions which improve the standard of living for the majority of its people, plus enabling the maximum of personal freedoms compatible with the freedoms of others in society".

The current Singapore leadership will soon transition to the 4G leaders. Perhaps they should take a leaf out of Lee Kuan Yew's book, who said: "The acid test is performance, not promises."

Leroy Cheong Kai Thong, 15

Secondary 3 student