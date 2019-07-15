Language mastery begins in the crib, not classroom

Dr V. Subramaniam suggested that education is the key to improving the standard of English in Singapore (Time to take a closer look at how English is taught in schools, July 5).

While it is true that schools play an important role in language acquisition, I feel that the problem cannot be solved by teachers alone.

Currently, the English Language syllabus already comprehensively covers all aspects of the language, with the aim of turning students into competent users of the language who can confidently communicate verbally and in writing.

Our teachers tirelessly grade essays and exhort students to perfect their elocution, but it is mostly damage control, especially at the secondary school level.

This is because language acquisition begins well before children ever step into a classroom.

A child begins picking up language from birth. Research indicates that children begin emulating intonation patterns as early as eight weeks old. At this point, the stimuli they are exposed to will impact how they develop as users of a language.

If they are predominantly exposed to Singlish, then those language patterns are the ones that they will first begin to emulate. This is why parents wishing to help their children learn a second language would do well to introduce it to them at this stage as well.

What this means is that parents are the first line of defence against "poor language", if we want to characterise Singlish as a deficient form of communication.

Parents who read to their children, even from birth, will expose them to the cadence of "proper" English, and help them develop an instinctive grasp of the grammatical structure of the language, and also develop a stronger grasp of the phonemes.

English teachers often try to correct the improper syllabic stress that students exhibit, but this is an uphill task if students have trouble even hearing the differences between a stressed and unstressed syllable.

By the time children step into a classroom, even at the nursery or kindergarten level, they would have already been conditioned by their parents.

Thus, parents who wish to help their children become masterful users of English must begin with reading to them at home. Any meaningful and lasting intervention begins in the crib, not the classroom.

We should be looking less to the institutions of education and more to the culture of the home if we want to shape the linguistic landscape of Singapore.

Brian Lim Sheng Jie