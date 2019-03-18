Lack of recycling system sends bad message

It is good news that the Government will be investing more in infrastructure to protect against the adverse effects of global warming (Investing more in infrastructure to protect against climate change, Feb 18). However, these efforts would be in vain if people do not recycle and the Government does not emphasise the importance of doing so.

I just moved into a new Punggol estate where the blocks have dual-waste chutes, allowing residents to dispose of their general waste in one chute, and their recycling waste into another.

This scheme is commendable as it makes recycling much less of a hassle than in the older estates, where people have to take their recyclables to a bin on the ground floor.

I have been looking forward to using the new recycling chute since I moved to my new home. However, it has been nearly three months, and the chute remains shut, and there is no substitute bin on the ground floor. This sends the message that recycling is not as important as the removal of general waste, and could stymie budding efforts by residents to recycle.

If we have to wait till the occupancy rate of every new housing estate reaches a certain level before providing the necessary recycling collection systems, people would have long given up trying to recycle.

Lee Kay Yan (Miss)