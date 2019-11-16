Labour survey leaves retiree perplexed

On Nov 5, I received a "On government service" letter addressed to "the resident". It was for a labour force survey conducted by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) to be done online by Nov 10. It also stated that it was compulsory to do the survey, according to the Statistics Act.

That clause gave me stress and anxiety as it gave me the impression that if I were to ignore it I might be penalised in some way. So I called the number on the letter and asked if the survey could be deferred as it had to be done another six times and I do not have the time and know-how.

The reply was it had to be done.

With other commitments on my mind I forgot about it, and on Nov 12, I received a reminder letter.

Immediately I called the department to ask if they could come to my house to help me with the interview if it was that important.

An appointment was arranged for the interview to be done on Nov 13 at my house.

That afternoon, I waited, but no one came, nor did anyone call to explain the no-show. A number of questions come to mind.

If this labour force survey is compulsory why was it not announced or published in the press? How many households were selected? On what basis were they selected?

What is the Statistics Act Chapter 317? Does it really state that the survey is compulsory?

If this is really conducted by the MOM, why is it just addressed to the resident? There is also no MOM address on the letter.

Is it possible to abstain as there will be six other surveys to be completed from now until April next year and I have a number of medical appointments to attend to.

Emily Lee