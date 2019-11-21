Labour Force Survey important for accurate stats

We apologise to Ms Emily Lee for her recent experience in responding to our Labour Force Survey (Labour survey leaves retiree perplexed, Nov 16).

Due to a lapse in coordination at our end, we failed to send a surveyor to her home on the agreed day and time.

We thank Ms Lee for graciously accepting our apology and for providing us the information when our surveyor revisited her on Nov 15.

The Labour Force Survey is an important effort to help the Ministry of Manpower compile official quarterly labour market statistics, including unemployment.

The accuracy and reliability of these statistics are enhanced if the selected households respond to all six surveys over a six-month period.

It is why the survey is conducted under the Statistics Act and response to it is mandatory as is the practice in many other countries.

We appreciate the effort that respondents put into completing this survey.

To make it as convenient as possible, we make available different modes of responding, such as online, telephone or personal visits.

Ang Boon Heng

Director, Manpower Research and Statistics Department

Ministry of Manpower