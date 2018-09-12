Kudos for protecting Singapore's cyberspace

The recent hacking of the SingHealth database illustrates how vulnerable Singapore is to cyber attacks.

In the online world, individuals with the potential to commit nefarious acts lie in wait to find a loophole in a system's firewall and disrupt its operations.

With that in mind, I applaud the Government's efforts to boost our nation's cyber defence and the imposition of stricter laws to protect NRIC data.

As human rights activist Malcolm X once said, "The future belongs to those who prepare for it today." I believe that it is imperative for the Government to invest more resources into the development of stronger cyber defences for Singapore.

Torance Tan Ying Liang, 14

Secondary 2 student