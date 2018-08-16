Koi tank should be demolished

Recently, Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng said that the owner of the unusual koi tank who applied for a permit is likely to get an approval (Owner of unusual koi tank applies for permit; Aug 14).

Every Housing Board owner has to abide by the rules. We cannot do as we please.

In this case, it is a fish tank, but others may want to install other things.

There are so many unsightly things that owners display in the areas outside their flats. Some of these objects obstruct the pathway and may even be a fire hazard.

The HDB has to strictly enforce the rules in order to create orderly living standards.

Even in private condominiums, owners cannot construct fixtures on common property.

The tank has to be demolished, and the cost of doing it as well as a penalty must be imposed on the home owner.

Yuen Hock Min