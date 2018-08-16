Koi tank promotes spirit of neighbourliness

I fully support the owner of the Housing Board flat who built a koi fish tank on the ground-floor flat's multi-step entrance, and hope the authorities will approve his application (Owner of unusual koi tank applies for permit; Aug 14).

The owner's neighbours should not object to such an initiative as beautifying the exterior of one's house not only brings people together to admire the area, but also enables social communication among neighbours.

I am sure his innovative idea has helped build neighbourliness among residents and brightened the neighbourhood.

One downside, however, is that this could lead to others doing all sorts of things and messing up common public areas.

The authorities might want to put up clear rules on what is and what is not permitted in common public areas.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 16, 2018, with the headline 'Koi tank promotes spirit of neighbourliness'.
