Kids need a lot of attention in early stages of education

Children should be encouraged to read through various approaches, including by being offered incentives (Who should teach kids to read: Teachers or parents?; Jan 28).

Reading is a window towards acquiring knowledge and, hence, should start from the kindergarten level.

This should be done consistently until reading becomes second nature to children.

During the early stages of education, children need a lot of attention to overcome any problems they face along their learning journey.

As a child spends limited time in school, the efforts that teachers put in have to be complemented in the home setting, and parents have to play their part in guiding their child during this process.

Parents can purchase interesting reading material for their children, on top of what is included in the school curriculum, to inculcate a love for reading.

They can also take their children to the library to allow them to choose their preferred reading material.

It is important for parents to schedule time in the evenings to revise with their children and recap what they have learnt in school. This initiative will spark an interest in learning within children.

Syed Alwi Altahir