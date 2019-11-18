Forum: Kids' lives shouldn't be on hold from divorce, neglect

Mr Ronald Wong Jian Jie raised a valid concern in calling for non-parent caregivers to be empowered to make decisions for a child whose biological parents have become uninvolved and neglectful (Change law to help non-parent caregivers of children in need; Nov 14).

There are crucial and time-sensitive decisions to be made concerning a minor, such as medical and educational decisions. Children left in neglect or a state of limbo due to uninvolved parents or divorcing parents embroiled in a protracted divorce process suffer in more ways than one.

In the case of medical decisions, this problem is magnified when children travel as there are countries whose laws forbid the treatment of children unless consent is first obtained from both parents bearing legal custody, or one parent in the case of sole custody. Some doctors may proceed to treat the minor in the event of emergencies; however, non-life threatening ailments may lead to complications if not treated promptly.

Locally, there are also medical professionals, such as therapists, who may be forbidden to see a child if consent is not first obtained from parents bearing custody. This is understandable as this could expose them or their organisation to legal liabilities.

In the case of education, it is no secret how competitive the vacancies for schools are. Delays in decision-making could cost a child a place in the ideal school. In divorce matters, an interim custody hearing should be granted early without parents having to expend huge amounts of time and money to plead for one, only to be told time and again that there is no such need as the final hearing is just around the corner.

Similarly, in the case of neglectful or uninvolved parents, where a child is left in the care of a non-parent, empowering the latter ensures that a child does not have his life put on hold unnecessarily.

It should be the fundamental right of a minor to have at least one adult bearing decision-making authority for him.

It is imprudent to cast a child to a state of uncertainty or subject him to risks from inordinate delays simply because his own parents have either neglected him or are ensnared in a protracted divorce battle for which the eventual hearing is nowhere in sight.

Lily Ong