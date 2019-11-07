Forum: Keep option of outright ban on PMDs open

I am very glad that e-scooters have been banned from Singapore footpaths, with the ban extended to other motorised personal mobility devices (PMDs) by the first quarter of next year (E-scooters banned from footpaths amid rise in accidents, Nov 5).

The advantages of the devices do not justify the resources and money used for enforcement and building infrastructure such as cycling paths for PMDs.

I do foresee problems with enforcement as the definitions of footpaths and cycling paths are not clear-cut.

I urge the Government to keep the option of an outright ban on PMDs open if the situation still doesn't improve when the ban on their use on footpaths is enforced next year.

Lua Eng Chuan