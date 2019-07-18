Keep children with HFMD-infected siblings away from school

As a parent of two young children, I fully support the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and the Ministry of Health's (MOH) stringent policies on managing infectious diseases like the highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

The policies include forced closure of schools which have an excessive number of HFMD cases.

But I was surprised when my son's childcare centre informed me that ECDA and MOH do not have procedures on the handling of children whose siblings have HFMD.

In fact, both ECDA and MOH have stated that it is all right for children with HFMD-afflicted siblings to attend school as long as they do not show any symptoms of the illness.

But a child infected with HFMD is contagious throughout the duration of the illness, even before exhibiting symptoms. This puts other children in school at risk.

Children with siblings who have HFMD should be treated as if they are also carriers of the virus.

ECDA and MOH should review the current policy and make changes to safeguard the health of the children.

Nicholas Tee