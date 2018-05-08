Job seekers need help to plug information gap

I refer to the letter by Mr Tan Kar Quan (Job seekers must have realistic expectations; May 5).

A job seeker can infer the ongoing industrial transformation in Singapore only from the media, his experiences at his job, or from the plethora of courses that are offered in the market.

He might not have the information or help required to make the correct choice depending on where the manpower needs are, or to set realistic expectations.

Addressing this gap by way of counselling or by giving access to needed information may be beneficial. For example, the SkillsFuture website could include a real-time consultation service for job seekers to have their questions answered, and a more efficient resume upload facility.

Mr Tan's worry about the "sagacity" of the professionals, managers, executives and technicians group, as well as the most popular courses selected by Singaporeans using their SkillsFuture fund serve to reflect the greater need for structured advising.

Access to counselling and information should be added to the menu of activities the Ministry of Manpower offers.

Grace Chew Chye Lay (Dr)