Japan NHK's report on Singapore social support system inaccurate

There is a need to correct the reporting perspective by Japan broadcaster NHK in its Jan 22 feature titled Singapore's Other Side. A clip of the report from the NHK World website is making its rounds among Singaporeans by Whatsapp.

The feature's main focus was on the founder of charity Willing Hearts, Mr Tony Tay, and his organisation's efforts in helping Singapore's disadvantaged.

This is laudable and would have been great, if not for the insinuation that poverty in Singapore is "invisible" because poor, elderly people are hiding within their HDB flats and come out at night in search of food.

Unlike other countries, where the old and destitute can be seen openly living on the streets, parks and even under the highway, Singapore provides proper housing for our poor, destitute and disadvantaged.

The feature seems to give the impression that the social support system in Singapore is badly broken or non-existent.

Perhaps NHK should consider doing another feature on Singapore's social support system with the relevant ministries and other non-governmental organisations to find out how our country helps the poor, destitute and disadvantaged.

Tony Lim Thiam Poh